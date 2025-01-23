Everblades at Stingrays Moved to 3:05 p.m. Tomorrow
January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in tandem with the South Carolina Stingrays and the ECHL, have announced a time change for tomorrow's matchup on Friday, January 24. The game will now start at 3:05 p.m. instead of 7:05 p.m.
The change is being made due to inclement weather in Charleston.
This is the first in-season schedule change for the Everblades this season. Last year, Florida had two games postponed due to unsafe ice surface.
Check out the Florida Everblades Statistics
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades celebrate a goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2025
- Everblades at Stingrays Moved to 3:05 p.m. Tomorrow - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays vs Everblades Moved to 3:05 PM Tomorrow - South Carolina Stingrays
- Welcome Back, Old Friend: Justin Haley and his Return to Spire Motorsports - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wyllum Deveaux Named Maine Mariners Captain - Maine Mariners
- Connor Mylymok Called up to Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Meet Stormy - Adirondack Thunder
- Florida Everblades Announce Affiliation Night Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Orlando Solar Bears, P1 Vodka Partner for 2024-25 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Two Gladiator Game Dates to Switch on the Peachtree Sports Network - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.