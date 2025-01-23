Everblades at Stingrays Moved to 3:05 p.m. Tomorrow

January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades celebrate a goal

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades celebrate a goal(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in tandem with the South Carolina Stingrays and the ECHL, have announced a time change for tomorrow's matchup on Friday, January 24. The game will now start at 3:05 p.m. instead of 7:05 p.m.

The change is being made due to inclement weather in Charleston.

This is the first in-season schedule change for the Everblades this season. Last year, Florida had two games postponed due to unsafe ice surface.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.