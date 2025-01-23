Everblades at Stingrays Moved to 3:05 p.m. Tomorrow

January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release


ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in tandem with the South Carolina Stingrays and the ECHL, have announced a time change for tomorrow's matchup on Friday, January 24. The game will now start at 3:05 p.m. instead of 7:05 p.m.

The change is being made due to inclement weather in Charleston.

This is the first in-season schedule change for the Everblades this season. Last year, Florida had two games postponed due to unsafe ice surface.

