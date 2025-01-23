Steelheads Host Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction for St. Luke's this Weekend

January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) and St. Luke's Health System are bringing pink back to the Idaho Central Arena this weekend for the 18th Annual Pink In The Rink Weekend against the Tulsa Oilers.

Friday kicks off the 18th year of the Pink In The Rink Weekend which began during the 2005-06 season. Since the outset of the event the Steelheads and St. Luke's Health System have teamed up to raise over $331,025 toward cancer research and treatment in Idaho. The St. Luke's jersey auction began during the 1997-98 season, and since then, a total of $712,064 has been raised.

The Pink In The Rink jerseys, designed by Steelheads front office member Karl Winks, will be worn for both gams on Friday and Saturday and are available through an online-only auction on the Handbid app. Click HERE to start bidding. Bidding opens at 4:00 pm. on Friday and closes Sunday at noon. Fans that win the jersey will receive them either via pick-up or by mail, and jerseys will be autographed by the player.

Proceeds from the auction benefit St. Luke's Breast Care Services, which include screening and diagnostic mammography, genetic counseling at their High-Risk Breast Clinic, comprehensive breast cancer treatment, and survivor support.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.