Wyllum Deveaux Named Maine Mariners Captain

January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners named their third captain in team history on Thursday, presenting forward Wyllum Deveaux with the "C" ahead of a three-game home weekend. A second-year Mariner, Deveaux was one of three players named alternate captains at the beginning of the season.

A 24-year-old forward from Sackville, NS, Deveaux signed with the Mariners prior to the 2023-24 season and was a longshot to make the team out of training camp. He earned a spot on the roster and became a mainstay in the Mariners lineup, appearing in 46 games, and posted 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) as a rookie. During the Mariners 2024 playoff series against Adirondack, Deveaux got a chance to make his American Hockey League debut when he was loaned to the Providence Bruins.

"This is a guy I signed 16 months ago, essentially on a tryout with no intention of having him on our roster," said Mariners Head Coach & General Manager Terrence Wallin. "He worked his way into our lineup, has the earned the respect of every single guy in the room. He's good in the community, he stands up for teammates, he cares about the logo, he cares about the town, so it's my extreme privilege to name Wyllum Deveaux our next captain."

This season, Deveaux has appeared in 30 games for the Mariners, scoring six goals and adding four assists. He netted the overtime winner on New Year's Eve in a 4-3 victory over Trois-Rivieres.

"It's a huge honor," said Deveaux. "I love all the guys in the room. I care a ton about this organization and it's truly an honor to wear the 'C' and represent all the guys."

Deveaux played collegiately at Harvard University from 2018-2023, making his professional debut with the Wheeling Nailers at the end of the 2022-23 season. In his junior hockey career, he played for the Tri-City Storm and Des Moines Buccaneers in the United States Hockey League.

The Mariners also announced that defensemen Justin Bean and Zach Massicotte will become alternate captains alongside forward Sebastian Vidmar. Deveaux becomes the third captain in Mariners history, following current Assistant Coach Zach Tolkinen (2018-20) and Connor Doherty (2021-24).

The Maine Mariners are on home ice all weekend long for a Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" against Worcester and Trois-Rivieres, beginning with Pride Night presented by the Holiday Inn by the Bay on Friday, January 24th at 7:15 PM. Saturday, January 25th is "Hockey Fights Cancer" at 6 PM and Sunday the 26th is "Pucks n Paws" presented by UNUM, a 3 PM faceoff. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.