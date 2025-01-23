Orlando Solar Bears, P1 Vodka Partner for 2024-25 Season

January 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce a partnership agreement with P1 Vodka for the 2024-25 season.

"We're thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with P1 Vodka," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "A company that shares our commitment to excellence and passion for the game. Together, we'll not only elevate the fan experience, but also bring a new level of energy and excitement to the rink. This partnership is a natural fit, and we can't wait to raise a glass to the future of our team and the incredible journey ahead!"

As a proud partner of the Orlando Solar Bears, P1 Vodka is excited to unite fans and elevate the game-day experience. Fans can enjoy P1 Vodka at all bars in the Kia Center, home of the Orlando Solar Bears. Be sure to try the exclusive Slapshot Cocktail-crafted to deliver a bold and refreshing post-game experience.

"At P1 Vodka, we are proud to support local communities through partnerships with organizations that share our values of excellence and passion," said Mitch Patel, CEO of P1 Vodka. "We believe in fostering connections, and partnering with the Orlando Solar Bears allows us to engage with our community in a meaningful way, celebrating local pride and creating unforgettable moments for fans."

P1 Vodka is kicking off 2025 with bold moves and a sleek new custom bottle design that redefines style and sophistication. In celebration of this exciting partnership bring home the smooth, ultra-premium taste of P1 Vodka with this Limited-Time Offer.

