Comeback Complete on Saturday Night vs. Utah

Wichita Thunder forward Beau Starrett scores against the Utah Grizzlies

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita has had a flare for the dramatic this week. On Saturday night, the Thunder battled back from a two-goal deficit and knocked off Utah by the final of 4-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Trailing 3-1 in the second period, Wichita rattled off three-unanswered goals for its second comeback win of the week. Beau Starrett led the charge with two points while Anthony Beauregard, Brayden Watts and Peter Crinella also found the net. Evan Weninger earned his 12th win of the season, making 28 saves.

The Grizzlies got the scoring started at 12:23 of the first period as Josh Dickinson fired a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play to make it 1-0.

Starrett tied the game at 4:41 of the second. He beat a defender coming up the right wing, came across the goal line and put a wrist shot past Kevin Carr from a sharp angle for his fifth of the year.

Utah re-gained the lead as Miles Gendron scored another power play marker at 6:21 to make it 2-1. Hunter Skinner tallied is seventh of the year at 7:13 to make it 3-1 with a wrist shot from the right boards. At 18:02, Beauregard tipped home a pass from Patrik Parkkonen to cut the lead to 3-2.

In the third, Wichita tied the game at 7:49 when Watts found a rebound near the slot and beat Carr for his second of the year. At 15:07, Crinella recorded the eventual game-winner with another hard working play near the crease for his seventh of the season. Utah was held to just 5 shots in the frame and the Thunder held on for the win.

Wichita collected its second multi-goal comeback of the week after winning Tuesday night against Rapid City. Beauregard has goals in four-straight and five over that span. Starrett has goals in back-to-back games. Parkkonen has assists in four-straight and five points over that span.

The Thunder returns home tomorrow to close the weekend against Kansas City at 4:05 p.m.

