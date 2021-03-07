Garlent's OT Heroics Give Rush Win and Spire Series

(RAPID CITY, SD) - Hunter Garlent hit pay dirt 1:03 into overtime, and with the two points of Andrew Sturtz (G, Ast) and Ian Edmondson (2ast), in addition to 26 saves from Adam Carlson, gave the Rapid City Rush a 2-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon. The win gives the Rush 4 points out of 6 in the three-game series pitting both ECHL properties of Spire Sports + Entertainment head-to-head, as well as the series win with victories in the last two nights.

Andrew Sturtz got things started for the Rush in the opening minutes of the game. Just 3:02 into the contest, Rush net-minder Adam Carlson made a kick save and directed the rebound to the stick of Ian Edmondson. Edmondson recognized Sturtz behind the Greenville defense, and launched a "Hail Mary" right to his tape. Sturtz went in uncontested towards Swamp Rabbits goalie Ryan Bednard and buried a backhander to give the Rush a 1-0 lead (Edmondson and Carlson assisted).

After skating through a scoreless middle frame, Greenville tied things up in the early moments of the final period. With 2:46 gone by, Sam Jardine rifled a shot from the point through traffic and past a screened Carlson, squaring the game at 1-1 (Liam Pecararo and Jack Sadek assisted). Neither team could produce a game-winner in regulation, taking us to overtime with the series on the line.

It took 1:03 of overtime to determine a victor, and it was the Rush that come out on top. Andrew Sturtz came to a dead stop entering the Greenville zone and dropped it back to Hunter Garlent. Garlent maneuvered towards the net, self chipped to the high slot, and fired a shot over Bednard's glove to give the Rush the second point and the win, 2-1 in overtime (Sturtz and Edmondson assisted).

Adam Carlson, making his third consecutive start, turned aside all but one of 27 Greenville shots (7-5-1-0). That makes back-to-back starts in which Carlson has allowed only one goal.

The Rush continue their eight-game homestand, transitioning to a "three-in-three" against the Kansas City Mavericks this upcoming weekend. Puck drop for the series opener on Friday, March 12th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

