Admirals Announce McIntosh as New CRO

March 7, 2021







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Sunday they have hired Shawn McIntosh as the new CRO.

McIntosh joins the Admirals for his second stint with the organization. He served as Group Sales Manager and Director of Game Operations from 2008 to 2012. He brings a wealth of sales experience to Hampton Roads, as he recently served as the Director of Ticket Sales and Service for the Las Vegas Aces of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

We are excited to name Shawn our new CRO," said Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh. "He brings tremendous leadership and work ethic to the Norfolk Admirals and mirrors our commitment for excellence."

In addition to his time with the Admirals and Aces, McIntosh was the Director of Ticket Sales & Senior Manager of Inside Sales with the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer (MLS). He was also an Account Executive with the Phoenix Suns in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining this historic franchise," said McIntosh. "This club holds a special place in my heart. I started my career with the Admirals and Hampton Roads is home for me. This is a great hockey town and I can't wait to remind everyone of that when we return to play next season."

