Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Rush, 6:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Rapid City Rush will meet a final time this weekend to conclude three games in three nights in South Dakota. Both teams eye the series victory after splitting the previous two meetings.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-10-5-2) at Rapid City Rush (13-18-2-0)

March 7, 2021 | 6:05 PM | Game #31 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Referees: Andrew Wilk (24)

Linesmen: Sam Rankin (88), Cade Bloomenrader (91)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 5:45 p.m.)

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

One night removed from an 8-5 Greenville victory over Rapid City, the Rush responded with a 2-1 win last night over Greenville to even the weekend set. Tyler Coulter scored on the man-advantage at 8:10 of the second period to open the scoring after finishing a shot from the right circle. Garrett Thompson scored on a net-mouth scrum and deposited a loose puck sitting in the blue paint for the equalizer at 12:30. Tied 1-1 in the third period, Rapid City went to their fourth power play of the night and hit twine. Avery Peterson scored his 14th of the season after finishing a loose puck at the net front past Jacob Ingham to provide his club the eventual game-winner.

THOMPSON AGAIN:

Garrett Thompson scored his fifth goal of the season in last night's game and now has four tallies in his last three contests. Thompson became the fifth Swamp Rabbit this season to score in three consecutive games, and can be the first this season to push his goal-scoring streak to four straight. In 27 game this season, the veteran has contributed 13 points (five goals, eight assists). Prior to Greenville, the Traverse City, Michigan native concluded a 50 game regular season in Slovakia tallying 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 2019-20.

A RAPID RESPONSE:

Rapid City turned to goaltender Adam Carlson for a second consecutive night, and the move paid its dividends. One night removed after allowing four goals on 24 shots, Carlson stopped 37 of 38 Greenville shots to backstop his team to a 2-1 victory. On the campaign, Carlson sports a 6-5-1 record with 3.33 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. The Edina, Minnesota native made a season-high 42 stops on 45 shots against the Utah Grizzlies on January 2 in a 3-2 defeat. After backstopping the Jacksonville Icemen last season, Carlson is in his second tour of duty with Rapid City and won 21 starts in 45 appearances with the Rush in 2018-19.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BITS!:

Rabbits rookie defenseman Alec Rauhauser and alternate captain Garrett Thompson both share birthdays today. Rauhauser, 26, earned his first three ECHL points (all assists) on Friday night in the series opener against Rapid City. Rauhauser began the 2020-21 season playing in Slovakia and posted 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 22 games before joining the Upstate. Thompson, 31, will be playing in his 399th professional game tonight in Rapid City. Through his previous 398 career games, Thompson has keyed 261 points (101 goals, 160 assists). Prior to this season, Thompson is a two-time 20+ goal scorer with the Fort Wayne Komets in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

