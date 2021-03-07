Rush Answer Back with 2-1 Win over Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell to the Rapid City Rush by a 2-1 margin behind Rush goaltender Adam Carlson's 37 saves on 38 shots. Both teams will rematch tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. EST in the weekend finale.

After a scoreless first period, the Rush capitalized on their first power play of the evening courtesy of Avery Peterson at 8:10. From the right circle Tyler Coulter converted on a shot low to the ice past Greenville netminder Jacob Ingham.

Greenville notched the tying goal from Garrett Thompson with 7:30 remaining in the period. At a net front scramble, Thompson trickled a loose puck over the goal line to even the score prior to intermission.

In the final period, Rapid City converted on another power play opportunity. Avery Peterson earned his 14th goal of the season at 14:36 for the eventual game-winning marker. Final shots on goal totaled to 38-26 in favor of Greenville. The Rabbits finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

