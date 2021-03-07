Sunday Special vs Solar Bears

March 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (21-7-0-2) will try to end a three-game losing skid today against the Orlando Solar Bears (15-10-3-0) at Amway Center. The Blades fell 5-2 to the Bears last night on the road. Florida mounted a comeback late in the third, but Orlando potted two empty netters to halt the Blades' rally.

Last night marked the first time this season that Florida had lost three games in a row. The last times the Blades dropped three straight games was Jan. 11 of 2020.

John McCarron and Michael Huntebrinker are still tied for second in the ECHL in goals with 14 each. McCarron is also one point away from tying Earnie Hartlieb for fourth all-time in Everblades points (including playoffs). Hartlieb accumulated 289 points with Florida during his career, while McCarron currently has 288.

Despite the loss last night, goaltender Jake Hildebrand still has the best save-percentage in the league at .931. The 27-year-old started consecutive games the last two nights and stopped 68 of 73 shots in those two contests.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHEN: Sunday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

