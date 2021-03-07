Thunder Closes Weekend with Shootout Loss to KC

Wichita Thunder forward Beau Starrett takes a shot against the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a busy week on Sunday afternoon, falling in a shootout to Kansas City, 1-0, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Alex Sakellaropoulos and Matt Ginn combined for 78 saves through 67 minutes. Peter Crinella tallied the only shootout goal for the Thunder.

In the first, Wichita had some great chances early, including a breakaway right off the opening puck drop. Anthony Beauregard got behind the defense, but was denied by Ginn. Beau Starrett almost accomplished the same thing at 7:31, but drew a penalty on the play and was awarded a penalty shot. He had Ginn beat cutting across the crease, but couldn't elevate it enough with a backhand and the game remained scoreless.

Wichita carried a power play into the second, but couldn't get one past the Kansas City netminder. The Thunder drew a double minor for a high stick as Nick Pastujov was assessed a four-minute penalty. The Mavericks staved it off and the contest headed to the third still looking for the game's first goal.

Kansas City outshot the Thunder in the final frame, 17-4. Sakellaropoulos was outstanding, making some tough saves from in-close. Wichita ended regulation with a power play as Zach Osburn was called for slashing.

In the extra session, the Mavericks killed off the Thunder man advantage and had a chance themselves as Patrik Parkkonen was called for interference. Wichita got the through the two-minute minor and almost ended it near the end of overtime. Parkkonen came out of the penalty box, flew up the ice with Dean Stewart. He tried to dish a pass over, but Stewart was tangled up with a defender and the game headed to a shootout.

Brodie Reid and Adam Brady scored for the Mavericks. Crinella scored for the Thunder in the bottom of the second round. Parkkonen was denied on his chance and the game ended with the Mavericks winning 1-0.

Wichita fell to Kansas City by the final of 1-0 for the second time this season. Sakellaropoulos has stopped his last 66 shots, which includes his performance on Tuesday night against Rapid City when he made 25 saves in relief of Evan Weninger. Wichita is now 2-1 in games decided in a shootout. Last season, the Thunder didn't appear in the penalty shot round once all year.

The Thunder remains at home on Wednesday night and will start a three-game set against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

