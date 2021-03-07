Rush Outlast Rabbits in Overtime 2-1

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits grabbed three of six standings points in their weekend set against Rapid City after falling in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday. Samuel Jardine scored his second goal of the season early in the third period to bring the game even at 1-1.

Early in the first period, Rapid City grabbed the advantage courtesy of Andrew Sturtz at the 3:02 mark. Sturtz received a head-man pass from Ian Edmondson and went forehand-backhand on Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard. Rush netminder Adam Carlson recorded the secondary helper.

After a scoreless second period, the Swamp Rabbits notched the equalizer from Jardine at 2:46 of the third period. From the near wall, Jack Sadek fed Jardine at the center point and fired the puck past Carlson.

For the 12th time this season, the Swamp Rabbits needed overtime to decide a winner. Only 1:03 into the sudden-death frame, Hunter Garlent walked-off the game for the Rush. Cutting to the inside, Garlent unleashed a wrist shot past Bednard to fuel Rapid's 2-1 victory.

Final shots totaled 27-23 Rabbits with both teams missing on four power play chances. Greenville's record shifts to 13-10-6-3 through 31 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action and continue a five-game road swing against the Jacksonville Icemen. Greenville will visit the Sunshine State for back-to-back contests on March 11-12 before concluding the weekend on March 13 versus Jacksonville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop on Thursday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.

