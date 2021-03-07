Blades Suffer Fourth Straight Loss

March 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (21-8-0-2) struggled to click offensively in their 5-2 loss against the Orlando Solar Bears (16-10-3-0). It is the first time this season that the Everblades have lost four in a row.

FIRST STAR: Tristin Langan (ORL) - two goals, +1

SECOND STAR: Clint Windsor (ORL) - 42 saves on 44 shots faced

THIRD STAR: Tad Kozun (ORL) - one goal, +1

It only took 2:31 in the first period for the Everblades to jump on the scoreboard first. The play began when Joe Pendenza recovered the puck in Orlando's defensive zone and quickly skated down the left wing towards the goal, where he dished it off to Neugold who potted his first goal of the season (2:31).

Similar to the previous night's contest, the Solar Bears eventually responded with a pair of goals. Orlando forward Tristin Langan scored on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 (14:50). With Everblades captain John McCarron in the sin bin, Orlando extended their lead to 2-1, when Jerry D'Amigo scored a power-play goal (17:52).

The second period featured a determined Everblades squad, as they had 17 shots in the second period alone. At the end of the period, both teams finished with 25 shots and the score remained 2-1.

Near the midway point of the third period, Orlando forward Tad Kozun deflected a puck past new Everblades netminder Evan Buitenhuis (8:10). Shortly after, the Solar Bears struck again to make the score 4-1 with another tally from Langan (9:17).

Late in the third period, Florida defenseman Colby Sissons gave some life to his team, when he hit a one-time shot from the blue line (14:02). However, Orlando forward Jake Coughler scored the dagger on an empty net to secure a 5-2 win (18:43).

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for their next home game on Wednesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays (12-9-6-2).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.