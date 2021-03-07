ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

March 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Wichita's Stefan Fournier has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result his actions in ECHL Game #214, Utah at Wichita, on March 6.

Fournier is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 2:34 of the second period.

Fournier will miss Wichita's games vs. Kansas City today (March 7) and vs. Tulsa (March 10).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

ECHL reviewing incident

The ECHL is reviewing incidents involving Fort Wayne's Travis Howe both prior to the game and at 19:55 of the third period in ECHL Game #210, Wheeling at Fort Wayne, on March 6.

Any discipline resulting from the incidents will be announced later this week.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.