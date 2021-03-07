Mavs Win Fourth Straight with a Shootout Decision over Wichita

March 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Wichita, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 1-0 Sunday at the INTRUST Bank Arena. Goaltender Matt Ginn stopped 37 of 37 shots. The Mavericks return to action Friday at 8:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

First Period

Shots: KC 13, WIC 16

Second Period

Shots: KC 6, WIC 11

Third Period

Shots: KC 17, WIC 4

Overtime

Shots: KC 5, WIC 6

Shootout

Kansas City: Brodie Reid (score), Rob Bordson (miss), Adam Brady (score)

Wichita: Anthony Beauregard (miss), Peter Crinella (score), Patrik Parkkonen (miss)

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and six-for-six on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.