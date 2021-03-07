Mavs Win Fourth Straight with a Shootout Decision over Wichita
March 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Wichita, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 1-0 Sunday at the INTRUST Bank Arena. Goaltender Matt Ginn stopped 37 of 37 shots. The Mavericks return to action Friday at 8:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
First Period
Shots: KC 13, WIC 16
Second Period
Shots: KC 6, WIC 11
Third Period
Shots: KC 17, WIC 4
Overtime
Shots: KC 5, WIC 6
Shootout
Kansas City: Brodie Reid (score), Rob Bordson (miss), Adam Brady (score)
Wichita: Anthony Beauregard (miss), Peter Crinella (score), Patrik Parkkonen (miss)
Notes and Streaks
The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and six-for-six on the penalty kill.
