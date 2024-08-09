Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis 8.9

The Fireflies pick-up where they left off in last night's suspended contest, leading Kannapolis 5-2 in the bottom of the third inning at 5 pm at Segra Park tonight. Following the completion of that game, the two teams will play a seven-inning game. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-1, 5.88 ERA) takes the ball in game two for Columbia and Kannapolis sends RHP Jake Peppers (4-5, 4.03 ERA) to the bump.

Tonight is Carolina Hurricanes night presented by Nucor. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Fireflies and Hurricanes mash-up hockey jersey. We'll also run our summer drink special where fans can purchase $5 domestic drafts from gates open at 4:45 until 7 pm tonight. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

--------

THURSDAY'S GAME SUSPENDED WITH FIREFLIES IN FRONT 5-2: Thursday night's game at Segra Park started and ended with rain, as the game began with a one hour and nine minute rain delay and closed out heading to the bottom of the third as the tarp again went on the field with the Fireflies leading 5-2. The game will be resumed tomorrow as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 pm. Gates for the contests will open at 4:45. The first game will be nine innings long picking back up in the third and then the second game will be a seven inning contest. Columbia's offense started on a roll, adding more in the second inning. Lizandro Rodriguez started the frame with a lead-off single and Erick Torres walked to set the table for Blake Mitchell's 14th blast of the season to put the Fireflies in front 5-2. Hyungchan Um and Sam Kulsingam had RBI in the first inning to get Columbia's initial lead 2-1.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After five innings of one-run baseball Wednesday, Columbia's bullpen now has a 3.14 ERA this season, which is good for the fifth-best mark in all of full-season baseball. It trails the Frisco RoughRiders (3.14 ERA), the Down East Wood Ducks (3.10 ERA), the Midland RockHounds (2.92 ERA) and the Harrisburg Senators (2.79 ERA).

FIGUEROA FIGURING IT OUT: Derlin Figueroa mashed out of the gates this year, hitting .274 with six homers and 30 RBI in his first 45 games in April and May. Then, from June 1-July 25, the super utility player hit .163 with two homers and nine RBI. It appears he's snapping out of his funk though. Figueroa is currently riding a six-game hitting streak. He's hitting .304 on the run with a homer and five RBI. That's not all, he's brought the power with him, luanching five doubles and a homer on the stretch. All-in-all, Figueroa is slashing .304/.467/.652 since July 30.

MISSING MICHEL: Ismael Michel has stepped up in a big way over the last month for Columbia. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last five outings (8 IP) which has pushed his ERA down from 3.27 on July 21 to 2.00 today, but what's been truly impressive is that he hasn't allowed a single hit in his last four outings. On the run he is 3-0 with seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched in relief for Columbia.

THIS IS 50: Sunday, Austin Charles drove in four RBI, giving him 51 on the young season. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 50 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE RACE INTENSIFIES: Last night, the Fireflies and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers were the only South Division teams to play a game due to the rammifications of Hurricane Debbie rearing through the Carolinas. With Columbia's win, they moved to just 1.5 gmaes behind Charleston and they distanced themselves from Myrtle Beach by one complete game. As Kannapolis continues their second-half slide after their first-half division crown, the Fireflies are just one game back of having the best record in the South Division for the entire season.

CHANGING THINGS UP: Yesterday, the Fireflies processed four roster moves, adding first baseman Sam Kulasingam and reliever Zachary Cawyer, sending Aldrin Lucas to the ACL and placing Blake Wolters on the development list.

