North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Carolina League Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in partnership with Augusta Technical College and the WORC Grant are excited to announce the 4th Annual Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night at SRP Park. Students and families are encouraged to join us on Friday, August 16th. Gates open at 6:00pm and the first 1,000 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind rally cap presented by Augusta Technical College as well as access to the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Fair on the main concourse.

"Over the past three years we've been able to engage, inspire, and ignite a passion for advanced manufacturing and engineering technology to thousands of kids." stated Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl. "We look forward to continuing this tradition this year with our fellow manufacturers to showcase the many career opportunities available to them throughout the CSRA."

The Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night annually showcases to the CSRA the great Manufacturing and Industry that is right here in our area. This evening provides K-12 students throughout the CSRA and their parents a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities. Participating exhibitors will allow students to receive a hands-on experience with virtual and augmented reality, robotics, 3D animation and printers, and so much more! To see the full rundown visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen.

The evening festivities will kick off at 6 pm. Upon arrival at SRP Park, students are invited to check in at Guest Relations to receive a checklist to visit each vendor set up on the concourse. As students and parents visit and experience each exhibitor at SRP Park, they'll sign your checklist. Upon completion, turn-in your checklist at Guest Relations - located by the main entrance on the concourse (next to the Beestro) - and they will receive a special gift from Augusta Technical College.

"Thanks to Augusta Technical College this event offers students to adults that opportunity to see the great Manufacturing and Engineering opportunities available right here in the CSRA," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite you to get here early to get one of the collectors rally caps, visit all the great educators and manufacturers on the concourse and of cheer on Your GreenJackets!"

From 6:00pm - 8:00pm guests will be able to see the amazing technology, talent and work experiences that make up the exciting new world of Advanced Manufacturing in the CSRA. All the activities and exhibits are being planned to share that story, and the evening programming and entertainment will be designed to open the eyes of young people who represent the future manufacturing workforce.

Educators and manufacturers supporting this event include: Augusta Economic Development Authority, Aurubis, Ingevity, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS), Starbucks, Synesqo, Technical Training Aids, Textron, and others will be on hand with exhibits.

Plus representatives from Augusta Technical College including Admissions, Architectural Engineering & Drafting, Chemical Technology, Economic Development, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Electrical Systems, HVAC, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Mechatronics, STEM & Workforce Development will be on hand with setups and demonstrations.

Click the link to learn more and to purchase discounted tickets available for K-12 students: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/atcmen

Only 12 home games remain in the 2024 Championship season at SRP Park. As we close out the season we invite you to join us and have FUN as we have a jam packed promotional calendar. To learn more or get your tickets visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

