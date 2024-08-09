Wood Ducks Split Doubleheader

August 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







GAME 1

After several days of rain and postponed games the Wood Ducks were finally able to start the series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The series started off with a doubleheader. It was a quick first inning as both teams went three up, three down. The Pelicans stranded two baserunners in the top of the 2nd. The Woodies were able to load the bases in the bottom of the second via two walks and hit by pitch. But the Wood Ducks weren't able to score, and the runners were left stranded. Myrtle Beach scored 1 in the top of the third inning. The Woodies walked the bases loaded and walked in a run. Putting the Pelicans up 1-0 after three innings.

The fourth inning went quickly as both teams went three up, three down. Myrtle Beach stranded one in the top of the fifth, while the Woodies had to flyouts and a groundout to end the inning. The Pelicans started the sixth inning with a double, followed by a fielding error by the Wood Ducks third baseman (Perich), scoring a run. Then Pabon was walked followed by a single from Espinoza, scoring another run. The Pelicans were up 3-0 in the middle of the sixth inning. It was a busy bottom of the sixth inning for the Wood Ducks. It started with Vargas being walked and then a single line drive to centerfield by Cook. A double by Perich scores Vargas and Cook. The Woodies trail the Pelicans 2-3 after six innings. Myrtle Beach started the top of the seventh inning with a walk, then with a wild pitch from Sanchez the runner advanced to second base, followed by two more walks and a balk to load the bases. But the Pelicans leave all runners stranded. The Woodies were unable to score in the bottom of the seventh, stranding one baserunner.

Pelicans beat the Woodies 3-2 in game 1 of the doubleheader on 2 hits and no errors. The Woodies had 2 runs on four hits and one error. Rujano was awarded the win for the Pelicans pitching 1.1 innings with 2 hits and 1 strikeout. Larsen was given the loss for the Woodies after pitching 2.1 innings, giving up no hits and striking out three batters. The Pelicans left 12 runners on base and the Woodies left 6.

GAME 2

The Pelicans scored a run in the top of the first inning via three singles strung together. The Woodies answered by scoring two runs thanks to a couple of singles, a walk and a wild pitch. The Woodies went up 2-1 after the first inning. Myrtle Beach stranded one base runner in the second inning. The Woodies started the bottom of the second inning with a single followed by a couple of more singles and two stolen bases to go up 4-1. The Pelicans had a quick top of the third by going

three up, three down. Just like the first two innings, the Woodies score two more runs in the third thanks to a single from Cabrera and Guerrero, followed by a double from Mendez. Woodies were up 6-1 after three innings.

Myrtle Beach left one runner stranded in the fourth inning and the Wood Ducks went three up, three down. Again, just like the fourth inning, the Pelicans stranded one runner, and the Woodies went three up, three down. Woodies still lead 6-1 after five innings. Myrtle Beach went three up, three down to start the sixth inning. The Wood Ducks started off the bottom of the sixth inning by getting two base runners on via walks. The Woodies were able to score one run in the sixth with the help from a throwing error by the Pelicans' second baseman (Hernandez). Woodies went up 7-1 after six innings. Myrtle Beach stranded one runner in the top of the seventh inning.

Woodies beat the Pelicans 7-1 on 8 hits and zero errors. The Pelicans scored one run on 3 hits and 3 errors. Bormie was awarded the win for the Wood Ducks after pitching 3.1 innings giving up no hits and striking out four batters. Bello was given the loss for the Pelicans after only pitching 0.2 innings giving up 2 hits and striking out two.

The Wood Ducks host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for game 3 tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm. Gates open at 4:00 pm. Join the Wood Ducks for Pepsi Saturday and DEWD's birthday! The first 1,000 kids 14 and under will receive a Wood Ducks commemorative baseball sponsored by Lenoir County Public Schools, Dippin' Dots, UNC Health Lenoir and Dippin' Dots. The Wood Ducks will also be playing as the Malmo Oatmilkers. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.