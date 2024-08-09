Pelicans Split Friday Doubleheader with Wood Ducks

After the first three days of the series were postponed, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans split Friday night's doubleheader with the Down East Wood Ducks with a 3-2 win in game one and a 7-1 loss in game two. Myrtle Beach's record stands at 48-55 and 19-18 in the second half while the Wood Ducks moved to 56-46 and 21-16 in the second half.

Game One: In a game where they only collected two hits, the Pelicans walked 11 times and grabbed a 3-2 victory. Alfonsin Rosario (0-2, RBI, 2 BB) gave the Birds the lead on an RBI walk in the third and Leonel Espinoza (1-3, RBI, BB) drove in a run in the sixth with a single. In his first game as a Pelican, first-round pick Cam Smith (1-4, 2B) struck out three times but collected his first hit with a double in the sixth.

With a 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, Luis Rujano (3-3) earned the win with two earned runs allowed off two hits and a walk while striking out one. Vince Reilly took the save by keeping the Wood Ducks at two runs through the final 1 2/3 frames.

Both runs for Down East came from Rafe Perich (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) on a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth. The Wood Ducks stranded six and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Kyle Larsen (2-4) walked five and surrendered one run in his 2 1/3 innings without allowing a hit to take the loss. Five pitchers combined to walk 11 and strike out 12 in the loss.

Game Two: All three Myrtle Beach hits came in the first inning and the Wood Ducks dominated for a 7-1 victory. The Pelicans' only run came on an RBI single by Eriandys Ramon (1-3, RBI) in the first.

Starter Juan Bello (2-4) failed to make it out of the first inning with two earned runs off two hits and two walks while striking out a pair in his 2/3 inning outing. Connor Schultz followed with four runs, two earned allowed in his 3 1/3 innings while striking out six.

Down East scored two runs in each of the first three innings to jump ahead. Echedry Vargas (2-4, 2 RBI) finished with two RBI on a two-run single in the second. The Wood Ducks outhit the Pelicans 8-3.

After starter Kolton Curtis struck out six through 3 2/3 and held the Pelicans to one run, reliever Wilian Bormie (6-2) earned the win with 3 1/3 shutout innings and four strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m.

