Fredericksburg No-Hits Carolina

August 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats spun a no-hitter against the Carolina Mudcats, winning the game 7-1. It was the first nine inning no-hitter for Fredericksburg, and the second ever for the FredNats after a seven-inning no-no in 2021. FXBG is now 25-14 (60-45), and Carolina is 21-17 (62-41).

Cristhian Vaquero manufactured a run for the Nats in the bottom of the first inning, and his solo homer in the third helped make it 4-0 Fredericksburg after three innings.

Elijah Green added two more runs in the fourth on his 11th home run of the season to put the Nats in front 6-0.

While the lineup was clicking, Travis Sykora was simply dominant on the mound. The 20-year-old fired six perfect innings, hardly allowing any hard contact from a powerful Mudcat lineup. The six innings set a new career-high for Travis, and he finished his start with four consecutive strikeouts to tie his season-high with 10 K's.

Angel Roman followed Sykora from the FredNat bullpen, and sent Carolina down in order in the top of the seventh inning. He did allow a leadoff walk in the eighth inning to take the perfect game away, but struck out the next three hitters to preserve the no-no.

Fredericksburg added a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, before handing the ball to Merrick Baldo with history on the line. He walked the leadoff man, and the next batter reached base on an E4. Baldo recorded the first out on a fielder's choice with a man moving to third, before a wild pitch allowed a run to score.

Despite the foot traffic on base, Carolina was still hitless. Merrick Baldo struck out Eric Bitonti for the second out, then blew strike three past Filippo Di Turi to secure the no-hitter. After coming within one strike of the feat earlier this season, the Nationals recorded the first nine inning no-hitter since the team moved to Fredericksburg. Travis Sykora (3-3) picked up the win after his gem to begin the evening, and Josh Knoth (3-6) took the loss.

Tomorrow is a doubleheader, with game one featuring Alex Clemmey (1-5, 5.01) making his home debut in game one against Josh Timmerman (4-0, 3.78). In the second game, Travis Sthele (5-6, 5.42) squares off against Bryan Rivera (0-2. 5.73). The twin bill is set to start at 5:05.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.