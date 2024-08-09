RiverDogs Earn Split of Doubleheader; Augusta Snaps Long Losing Streak

Charleston, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 2-1 extra-inning win in game one of a doubleheader against the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs rebounded to earn a split by winning the nightcap 4-2. A crowd of 3,173 watched the games.

The GreenJackets (10-26, 37-64) scored for the first time in 30 innings to take the lead in the first inning of the day. Dalton Fowler made a spot start in a last second decision by the RiverDogs. Luis Guanipa opened the game with a single through the right side and moved to third on a throwing error by Fowler on a comebacker to the mound. A walk to Junior Garcia loaded the bases with still no outs in the frame. A groundball to first off the bat of Patrick Clohisy made it 1-0, before Fowler struck out consecutive hitters to end the inning without further damage.

The RiverDogs (21-15, 48-53) battled back to even in the fourth. Didier Fuentes held them without a hit for the first 2.2 innings before exiting with a blister. Reliever Anthony Garcia started the fourth by allowing a leadoff single to Jhon Diaz and then walked Angel Mateo and J.D. Gonzalez to load the bases. Raudelis Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field on the first pitch of the next at-bat to tie the game.

The teams remained at a stalemate through the regularly scheduled seven innings and neither team could scratch in the first extra frame either. In the top of the ninth, Seth Chavez retired the first two batters as the go-ahead run advanced to third. Will Verdung won a battle by punching an RBI single to right on a 3-2 pitch to give Augusta the lead. The RiverDogs left the tying run at third in the bottom half.

Each team mustered only four hits. Chavez took the loss, allowing an unearned run in his lone inning of work. Gary Gill Hill did not factor in the decision despite throwing 6.0 scoreless innings in which he allowed only one hit. The starter, Fowler, surrendered one unearned run in 2.0 innings. He struck out three.

In the second game, it was the RiverDogs who jumped ahead early. Jose Perez worked a walk to begin the frame, stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch from Rayven Antonio. Ricardo Gonzalez drove him in with a single into shallow center.

That lead held until the top of the fourth inning when a dropped pop up allowed Augusta to take the lead. A single and a walk put two men on with two outs for Verdung. He engaged in a long battle with Luis Hernandez, eventually popping a ball in the air toward first. First baseman Enzo Paulino and second baseman Narciso Polanco collided, and the ball bounced away from both as two runs scored.

It was Charleston who took advantage of an error in the fifth to regain the lead. Cam Magee misplayed a groundball from Mateo to give the RiverDogs a one-out baserunner. Perez worked another walk to put two on with two outs and Carlos Colmenarez tied the game with an RBI double to center field. In the next at-bat, Paulino handed the Dogs a 4-2 lead with a double of his own that drove in a pair.

Samuel Mejia and Gerlin Rosario shut down the GreenJackets from that point forward. Mejia earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings and five strikeouts. Rosario collected his seventh save in eight opportunities. Hernandez did not factor in the decision, allowing two unearned runs over 3.0 solid frames.

The Dogs outhit the GreenJackets 6-3. No player on either side was responsible for more than one hit.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs provided fans with a free pork chop upon entry to the ballpark on Friday night as part of Pork Chop Night with Market House. Former professional baseball player Clyde "Pork Chop" Pough was in attendance as the Czar of Pork Chops. A large pig walked the concourse on a leash during the game and piglets were available to be petted throughout the night as well.

The series continues Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 4.24) will be on the mound for the RiverDogs. Meanwhile, RHP JR Ritchie (1-2, 3.24) will take his turn in the rotation for Augusta. The game will represent the culmination of Niceness Week alongside Breeze Airways as various non-profit organizations from the Lowcountry will receive a donation on the field.

