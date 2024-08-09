Pelicans Split Friday Doubleheader with Wood Ducks
August 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
After the first three days of the series were postponed, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans split Friday night's doubleheader with the Down East Wood Ducks with a 3-2 win in game one and a 7-1 loss in game two. Myrtle Beach's record stands at 48-55 and 19-18 in the second half while the Wood Ducks moved to 56-46 and 21-16 in the second half.
Check out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 9, 2024
- Jackets End Skid in Split with RiverDogs - Augusta GreenJackets
- Fayetteville Returns from Weather Layoff with Doubleheader Split - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Pelicans Split Friday Doubleheader with Wood Ducks - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Pelicans Split Friday Doubleheader with Wood Ducks - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- RiverDogs Earn Split of Doubleheader; Augusta Snaps Long Losing Streak - Charleston RiverDogs
- Wood Ducks Split Doubleheader - Down East Wood Ducks
- Fredericksburg No-Hits Carolina - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats No-Hit at Fredericksburg - Carolina Mudcats
- Shorebirds Top Red Sox Behind Strong Pitching - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Late Rally Falls Short and Leads to Doubleheader Split - Columbia Fireflies
- Nominate Midlands Nurses as Nurse of the Inning - Columbia Fireflies
- Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night at SRP Park - Augusta GreenJackets
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis 8.9 - Columbia Fireflies
- Mudcats and Nationals Postponed Thursday - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.