Pelicans Split Friday Doubleheader with Wood Ducks

August 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







After the first three days of the series were postponed, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans split Friday night's doubleheader with the Down East Wood Ducks with a 3-2 win in game one and a 7-1 loss in game two. Myrtle Beach's record stands at 48-55 and 19-18 in the second half while the Wood Ducks moved to 56-46 and 21-16 in the second half.

