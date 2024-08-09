Mudcats and Nationals Postponed Thursday

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Fredericksburg Nationals has been postponed due to impending weather at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg, V.A. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games on Saturday, August 10, beginning at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 when they host the August GreenJackets, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the series and all remaining home games can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

