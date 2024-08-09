Shorebirds Top Red Sox Behind Strong Pitching
August 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (39-65, 16-23) picked up their first win of the week against the Salem Red Sox (56-49, 23-16) on Friday by a final of 3-1.
The Shorebirds took a second-inning lead thanks to Cole Urman who scored Angel Tejada with a single after Tejada started the inning with a triple, making it 1-0 Delmarva after two.
Delmarva added to their lead in the fourth as a throwing error on a stolen base attempt by Tejada allowed Jake Cunningham to score. Moments later, Tejada touched home on a sacrifice fly by Maikol Hernandez to give Delmarva a 3-0 edge.
Braxton Bragg delivered another strong start on the mound for the Shorebirds, going 5 innings and allowing just 2 hits with 6 strikeouts. He extended his season-long scoreless streak to 15 innings.
Salem got on the board in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly, scoring Nazzan Zanetello from third to make it a 3-1 game.
Kenny Leiner in his Delmarva debut got the Shorebirds out of a mess in the eighth as he struck out the side in the eighth to keep the bases full of Red Sox with nobody scoring as the score remained 3-1 entering the ninth.
Deivy Cruz struck out two batters in the final frame to complete his first save as a Shorebird, giving Delmarva a 3-1 win.
Braxton Bragg (3-5) earned the win with Deivy Cruz (1) securing the save. Cole Tolbert (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Salem.
The Shorebirds and Red Sox will play two games on Saturday with the first game of the doubleheader scheduled for 4:35 p.m. with game two scheduled 30 minutes after Game One.
