Nominate Midlands Nurses as Nurse of the Inning

August 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Fireflies are honoring eight Midlands nurses as heroes of the inning Tuesday, September 3 for Nurses Night presented by South University and they need your help! Nominate your favorite nurse to become a nurse of the inning today!

Each nurse selected will get two tickets to the game against the Charleston RiverDogs, Tuesday, September 3 at 7:05 pm and will be honored on the video board and in front of fans between innings. Fans must submit their nominations by August 23 at Midnight. You can submit your nominations here.

All nurses in the Midlands are eligible to be honored. For more information about Nurses Night presented by South University or other upcoming promotions during the 2024 Fireflies season, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

