Mudcats No-Hit at Fredericksburg

August 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - Travis Sykora, Angel Roman and Merick Baldo combined to no-hit the Carolina Mudcats as the Fredericksburg Nationals rolled to a 7-1 on Friday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Fredericksburg (60-45 overall, 25-14 second half) got six strong innings from Sykora (W, 3-3) as he struck out 10 Mudcats over his outing, which was followed by two no-hit innings by Roman with four punchouts and Baldo closed the game with a no-hit ninth.

The Nationals stuck early jumping out to a 6-0 lead through the first four innings against Mudcat starter Josh Knoth (L, 3-6). Cisthian Vaquero and Elijah Green both homered en route to the victory.

Carolina (62-41 overall, 21-17) scored an unearned run in the ninth but still suffered the no-hit outing by the Nationals.

The Mudcats and Nationals continue their series on Saturday with a doubleheader following the rainout earlier in the week. First pitch for game one of the twin bill is slated for 5:05 and game two will follow 30-minutes after game one. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 to take on the Augusta GreenJackets.

