Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Quenzi Huerman scored the game-winner as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 2-0 victory against FC Tulsa at Weidner Field to bring the Scissortails' 14-game undefeated streak in league play to an end before Cole Mrowka iced the game deep in stoppage time.
