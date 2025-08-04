Colorado Rapids vs. Club Tijuana: Leagues Cup: Full Match Highlights
August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids YouTube Video
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2025
- After Mounting a Second Half Comeback FC Cincinnati Settle for a Point in Shootout Defeat to FC Juárez - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Porteous from English Club Watford F.C. - Los Angeles FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Los Angeles FC for the Discovery Priority of Ryan Porteous - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Steven Alzate - Atlanta United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn Point in Penalty-Kick Shootout Loss to Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Clash - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Defeats Santos Laguna 2-1 to Remain Atop Leagues Cup 2025 Table - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Sign Veteran Center Back Rob Holding
- Rapids Continue Leagues Cup Campaign with Home Match against Club Tijuana
- Rafael Navarro Brace Propels Rapids to Victory over Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup Opener
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana
- Rapids Kick off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign with Home Match against Club Santos Laguna