Collins Puts K-Wings Past Walleye 3-2 in OT

February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - Chris Collins scored with 1:08 left in the overtime period on Wednesday night as the K-Wings topped Toledo 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The K-Wing power play opened the scoring in the first period. Eric Kattelus rifled a pass across the ice to Chad McDonald who placed a shot just under the crossbar and past Kaden Fulcher at 8:43 of the opening period to put the K-Wings up 1-0.

In the second the Walleye evened up the score 6:29 into the frame thanks to Brenden Kotyk's fifth goal of the season. Kotyk collected a loose puck in front of the net, chipping it past Kivlenieks to tie it up 1-1.

The third period saw the teams trade goals and chances, leaving the game tied at 2-2 after regulation. Luke Sandler gave the K-Wings the 2-1 lead midway through the third with his fourth goal of the season. Sandler pulled the puck around the defenseman before being upended. From his knees Sandler slid the puck past the netminder to give Kalamazoo the 2-1 lead. Shortly after the Walleye stormed back to tie the game at 2-2, and it would stay there as regulation ended.

In the overtime period the K-Wings got an opportunity on the man-advantage and capitalized, ending the game with a power play goal. Chris Collins parked himself in front of the net before burying the puck past Kaden Fulcher to send the K-Wings home with the extra point and the 3-2 victory.

Kalamazoo finished the night 2-for-4 on the man-advantage, while the Walleye finished the night 1-for-4.

Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 39 of 41 shots in the victory, his second of the season.

Kalamazoo continues the four game in five day stretch on Friday night as they host the Fort Wayne Komets for Star Wars Night.

