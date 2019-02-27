Americans Honored as Purple Heart Hockey Team

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, were named an official Purple Heart Team for their work with Wounded Warriors over the past several seasons.

Jon Lunkwicz, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Department of Texas, State Commander was on hand to present Americans Team President Matt Canavan with the award.

The Americans are only one of two professional hockey teams to be presented with such a prestigious honor. The Utica Comets were also honored, this past October. Other professional sports teams to be awarded this honor include: the Kansas City Royals, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Texas Rangers.

The Americans honor the military each season with a dedicated game to recognize those who have served or are currently serving our country.

The Americans return to action this Friday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are on sale at Allen Event Center Box Office or call 972-912-1000.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, March 1st vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

