ECHL Transactions - February 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 27, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Joseph Mizzi, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brian Bowen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Linhart, D loaned to Utica

Atlanta:

Add Zach Magwood, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Cincinnati:

Add Braeden Ostepchuk, G signed contract, added to active roster [2/24]

Greenville:

Delete Johno May, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Idaho:

Add Connor Chatham, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brady Norrish, D activated from reserve

Add Nolan Gluchowski, D activated from reserve

Delete Geoff Crisfield, D placed on reserve

Delete Clint Lewis, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jake Henderson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve

Delete Sean Campbell, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Clint Windsor, G activated from Injured Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Sam Wilbur, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Zach Todd, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zach Todd, D traded to Rapid City

Utah:

Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve

Delete Christian Frey, G loaned to San Diego

Worcester:

Delete Alexis Vanier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

ECHL Stories from February 27, 2019

