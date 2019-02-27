ECHL Transactions - February 27
February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 27, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Joseph Mizzi, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brian Bowen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Linhart, D loaned to Utica
Atlanta:
Add Zach Magwood, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Cincinnati:
Add Braeden Ostepchuk, G signed contract, added to active roster [2/24]
Greenville:
Delete Johno May, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Idaho:
Add Connor Chatham, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brady Norrish, D activated from reserve
Add Nolan Gluchowski, D activated from reserve
Delete Geoff Crisfield, D placed on reserve
Delete Clint Lewis, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jake Henderson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve
Delete Sean Campbell, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Clint Windsor, G activated from Injured Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Sam Wilbur, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Zach Todd, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zach Todd, D traded to Rapid City
Utah:
Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve
Delete Christian Frey, G loaned to San Diego
Worcester:
Delete Alexis Vanier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- Todd Dealt to Rapid City to Complete November Trade - Reading Royals
- Americans Honored as Purple Heart Hockey Team - Allen Americans
- Maine Mariners Host Sensory Reduced Game for Autism Awareness - Maine Mariners
- Nashville Reassigns Magwood from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Welcome Stanley Cup to Independence Wednesday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Four Games in Five Days Starts against Toledo on Wednesday Night - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.