Maine Mariners Host Sensory Reduced Game for Autism Awareness

February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - As part of "Autism Awareness Night," the Maine Mariners will host a sensory-reduced game at the Cross Insurance Arena when they take on the Norfolk Admirals Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00 PM. The game presentation will focus on a subdued atmosphere in order to cater to fans with sensitivity to light and sound.

"We want to give as many fans as possible an opportunity to come to a Mariners game," said Mariners V.P. of Business Operations, Adam Goldberg. "The high-energy atmosphere restricts some from considering a hockey game as an entertainment option, and hopefully the game on March 6 will give them a chance to see the Mariners play live."

Two "quiet spaces" will be available for fans who need it. The C.N. Brown Landing will have an open space with small balls for play, coloring books, fidget spinners, ear plugs, and hand wipes. In addition, the end line suite beneath section K will have coloring books, fidget spinners, and hand wipes in stock.

During game presentation, the volume of music and public address announcements will be lowered, and the goal horn will not be utilized. Only one "T-Shirt Toss" will be held, taking place at the first intermission. A block of seats will be on hold in section CC so families needing extra space can purchase an "every other seat" sequence, with an open seat in between. The goal is to create a less-hectic atmosphere than the average hockey game, so that those who would be normally overwhelmed by the environment can enjoy the evening stress-free.

Organizations that will be involved include STRIVE - which will be the "Stick Taps" non-profit of the game, as well as the Autism Society of Maine, participating in a high-five tunnel and a ceremonial puck drop. The Mariners have designated a webpage here with details and a link to purchase tickets. Groups of 10 or more can call 833-GO-MAINE to get tickets at a discounted price.

