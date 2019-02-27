Mavericks Welcome Stanley Cup to Independence Wednesday Night

February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks, proud affiliates of the NHL's Calgary Flames and AHL's Stockton Heat, will welcome the Stanley Cup to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening before their game against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets for Wednesday's game must be purchased to view the Stanley Cup.

The Cup visits Independence for the first time since earlier this decade, a part of a two-day Kansas City tour for one of the most famous trophies in sports. The Mavericks are offering a special photopass four-pack of tickets that includes four tickets to Wednesday's game, a pass to the front of the line to view the Cup, four soft drinks and four hot dogs. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com/photopass.

The Mavericks host the Idaho Steelheads for three games this coming Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. Friday night is Faith + Family Night. The Mavericks and Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Northeast Kansas will be donating 10 boxes of mac and cheese for each ticket sold through kcmavericks.com/catholic. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

