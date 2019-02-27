Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTION: Wine Down Wednesday - Fans can take advantage of $5 house wine specials throughout the game.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (29-19-4-0) face the Florida Everblades (37-13-5-0) for the seventh meeting of their 12-game regular season series. The Solar Bears are currently 3-2-1-0 against the Everblades this season, and last faced Florida on home ice on Dec. 21, a 4-3 overtime win. Orlando enters tonight's game with a season-high eight-game point streak on home ice (7-0-1-0) dating back to Jan. 6.

SCHOENBORN LEADS THE WAY IN FEBRUARY: Alex Schoenborn leads the Solar Bears for the month of February with 12 points (5g-7a) through 11 games. His +10 rating also leads the team's forwards, and is coming off a season-high three-point (1g-2a) outing in Orlando's 3-2 win against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Feb. 24.

POWER PLAY COULD BE DIFFERENCE-MAKER: The Solar Bears and Everblades have had near-identical success on the power play this season. Orlando has gone 32-for-209 (15.3%), while Florida has converted at a 30-for-201 (14.9%) clip.

FRYE ENJOYING BIG MONTH: Solar Bears defenseman Zach Frye has been a welcome addition to Orlando's blue line. He enters tonight's game with the second-best plus-minus among any ECHL player in the month of February, with a +12 rating. Frye has also contributed on the offensive side of the puck, producing seven points (2g-5a) in seven games since his loan to the club from the San Jose Barracuda.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears travel to Southwest Florida to take on the Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

ECHL Stories from February 27, 2019

