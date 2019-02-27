Nashville Reassigns Magwood from Milwaukee
February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the Nashville Predators have reassigned forward Zach Magwood to the team from the Milwaukee Admirals.
Magwood, 20, started his first season in pro hockey with the Gladiators at the beginning of the year and notched an assist in three games for the Gladiators. The Cambridge, ON native, was then called up to the AHL's Admirals where he registered nine points (4g, 5a) in 39 games played. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators this past off-season after he posted 59 points (27g, 32a) in 65 games for the OHL's Barrie Colts in his final year of Major Junior hockey last season. The undrafted rookie accumulated 106 points (52g, 54a) in 173 career OHL games all with Barrie. Magwood has joined the team in Jacksonville, FL and is expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Icemen. Magwood's jersey number has switched to #10.
The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Friday, March 1st against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 pm. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2019
- Americans Honored as Purple Heart Hockey Team - Allen Americans
- Maine Mariners Host Sensory Reduced Game for Autism Awareness - Maine Mariners
- Nashville Reassigns Magwood from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Welcome Stanley Cup to Independence Wednesday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Four Games in Five Days Starts against Toledo on Wednesday Night - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Nashville Reassigns Magwood from Milwaukee
- Atlanta Gets Fawcett from Reading, Pyrochta Recalled to Milwaukee
- Atlanta Outshoots Rush 40-17 But Falls 4-2 as They Take Four of Six Points on Western Trip
- Jeff Pyle Wins 500th ECHL Game as Atlanta Bottles up Rush with 4-0 Victory
- Late Tally from Malatesta Gives Atlanta 2-1 Win in Series Opener in Rapid City