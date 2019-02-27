Nashville Reassigns Magwood from Milwaukee

DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the Nashville Predators have reassigned forward Zach Magwood to the team from the Milwaukee Admirals.

Magwood, 20, started his first season in pro hockey with the Gladiators at the beginning of the year and notched an assist in three games for the Gladiators. The Cambridge, ON native, was then called up to the AHL's Admirals where he registered nine points (4g, 5a) in 39 games played. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators this past off-season after he posted 59 points (27g, 32a) in 65 games for the OHL's Barrie Colts in his final year of Major Junior hockey last season. The undrafted rookie accumulated 106 points (52g, 54a) in 173 career OHL games all with Barrie. Magwood has joined the team in Jacksonville, FL and is expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Icemen. Magwood's jersey number has switched to #10.

