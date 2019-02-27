Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced a pair of roster moves this morning. Defenseman Jake Linhart has signed a professional try-out contract with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets. Additionally, Adirondack has signed forward Brian Bowen to a standard player contract.

Linhart, 23, is skating in his rookie season for Adirondack where he has accumulated 21 points (4g-17a) from 46 games played including a team-high 12 points from the blueline on the power play. This is Linhart's second AHL call-up this season after he skated in five games for the Hershey Bears, where he notched his first AHL point with an assist.

Linhart signed with Adirondack this summer after skating four years at the University of Wisconsin. With the Badgers, the Brookfield WI native appeared in 142 games from which he collected 60 points (15g-45a) while being named an alternate captain for his senior campaign.

Bowen, 23, joins the Thunder from the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen where he has recorded 32 points (13g-19a) from 25 games played. Bowen leads the team in total points and his 1.28 points per game is unmatched by any other Marksmen skater.

The native of Littleton, MA has experience in the league as he has had previous stints with the Worcester Railers and Norfolk Admirals. Bowen has appeared in a combined 13 ECHL games between the two teams where he scored three times and added an assist.

The Thunder hit the ice for a trio of games this weekend. Adirondack travels to Manchester for games on Friday and Saturday evenings before finishing its three-game trip with a Sunday matinee in Worcester. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ECHLThunder.

