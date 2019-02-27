Mavericks Outlast First Place Idaho, 4-3

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Idaho Steelheads Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena by the final score of 4-3. Willie Raskob extended his points streak to five games with an assist. Greg Betzold scored a goal in his third straight game and added an assist. Goaltender Mason McDonald finished the night with 31 saves on 34 shots by Idaho.

The Mavericks grabbed the lead in the first period on a goal from Greg Betzold. Joey Sides was given the only assist on the goal. Betzold has now scored in three consecutive games. The Steelheads tied the game on a goal from Reid Petryk with 8:59 left in the first period. The Mavericks narrowly outshot Idaho in the period, 12-11.

David Dziurzynski broke the stalemate in the second period with just over five minutes to go in the final frame. It was his first goal since February 1st against South Carolina. Willie Raskob extended his points streak to five games with an assist on the goal. Rocco Carzo added his 30th assist of the year on the goal as well.

Idaho tied the game 5:09 into the third period on a goal from Alexander Dahl. The goal was unassisted. Corey Durocher provided some late heroics for the Mavericks, burying a loose puck in front of the net with 4:40 left in regulation to give the Mavericks a 3-2 lead. Nate Widman and Betzold assisted on the goal. The Mavericks added a shorthanded, unassisted empty net goal by Widman to seal the game with 1:01 left in regulation. Idaho added a goal from Charlie Dodero with 12 seconds left in the game to draw closer, but the final score would hold at 4-3.

The Mavericks host the Idaho Steelheads this Friday and Saturday night. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. Friday night is Faith + Family Night. The Mavericks and Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Northeast Kansas will be donating 10 boxes of mac and cheese for each ticket sold through kcmavericks.com/catholic. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

