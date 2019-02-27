Railers Sneak Past Monarchs in Overtime, 4-3

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs and Worcester Railers battled all regulation, to a 3-3 tie, before the Railers took the overtime victory, 4-3, Wednesday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (29-24-2-2) received two goals from Sam Kurker and another from Kevin Dufour but could not finish off the Railers (24-22-1-1), losing 4-3 in overtime.

The Monarchs opened scoring at 9:27 of the first period when Sam Kurker scored his 10th goal of the season. After Cory Ward's initial shot deflected off Railers goaltender, Mitch Gillam, Kurker hammered the loose puck home, to make the score, 1-0.

The Railers answered at 17:01 of the first period when Nick Sorkin scored his 11th goal of the season. After Robert Powers' shot from the right circle bounced off Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, Sorkin found the puck and deflected it over the glove of Williams to tie the score, 1-1.

The Railers gained the lead at 4:54 of the second period on the power play, when Barry Almeida scored his 16th of the season. After connecting on a pass from Ryan MacKinnon, Almeida took a slap-shot from the left circle, over the glove of Williams to make the score, 2-1.

The Monarchs tied the game again at 10:42 of the second period when Kevin Dufour scored his 21st of the season. Dufour skated into the high-slot and fired a wrister, past the blocker of Gillam, making the score 2-2.

The Railers answered at 11:34 of the second when Matthew Gaudreau scored his 10th goal of the season. After Williams' initial attempt to glove Josh Homstrom's shot, the puck came loose and Gaudreau jammed it past the pad of Williams, making the score, 3-2.

The Monarchs scored again at 14:30 of the second period when Kurker got his 11th goal of the season, second of the night. Tony Cameranesi registered an initial shot, and Kurker pushed the rebound past the pad of Gillam to make score, 3-3.

After a scoreless third period, the Railers brought home the victory at 3:31 of the overtime period when David Quenneville scored his fourth goal of the season. Picking up the puck in the high slot, Quenneville wristed a shot under the crossbar and over the shoulder of Williams, making the final score 4-3.

