Todd Dealt to Rapid City to Complete November Trade

February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday the Royals have traded D Zach Todd to Rapid City, completing a Nov. 21 trade in which Reading acquired F Adam Marsh for future considerations.

Todd played in four games with Reading and registered one assist.

