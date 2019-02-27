Todd Dealt to Rapid City to Complete November Trade
February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday the Royals have traded D Zach Todd to Rapid City, completing a Nov. 21 trade in which Reading acquired F Adam Marsh for future considerations.
Todd played in four games with Reading and registered one assist.
Todd Dealt to Rapid City to Complete November Trade
