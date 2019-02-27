Appleby, IceMen Shut out Gladiators

February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - Ken Appleby stopped all 26 shots faced to guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Gladiators at the Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday night.

Both teams skated took part in a competitive, but scoreless first 20 minutes of play. However, it took just 54 seconds into the second period to break up the scoreless tie. Jacksonville's Jack Glover delivered the puck behind the to net to Kris Newbury. Newbury immediately redirected the puck between his legs to David Broll at the left wing circle. Broll then launched a wrist shot that beat Atlanta goaltender Sean Bonar to give the Icemen a 1-0 edge.

Jacksonville extended its lead with just under two seconds remaining in the middle frame on a goal by Everett Clark. Some late period hustle paid off, as Cameron Critchlow won a possession battle along the boards and handed the puck off to Clark who skated to the slot and wristed a shot low into the Atlanta net. Clark's ninth goal of the season have the Icemen at 2-0 lead at the second break.

The Icemen would go on to close out the game with some hard work, sound penalty killing and stellar goaltending from Ken Appleby who stopped all 26 shots faced in the contest. Appleby recorded his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his professional career. Atlanta's Sean Bonar takes the loss allowing two goals on 30 shots faced.

The Icemen will now play host to the South Carolina Stingrays this Friday at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday's game features a couple of great promotions:

WENDY'S 4-PACK FRY-DAYS

Every Friday, purchase a Wendy's 4-pack of tickets and receive coupons for a free Wendy's item. Get 4 tickets for an Icemen home game, plus 4 Icemen water bottles, & 4 Small Dave's Single Combos when you purchase a Wendy's Family 4-Pack on Fridays! PLUS, if the Icemen get 30 shots on net, everyone gets an exit coupon good for a free Frosty!

Friday, March 1 & Sunday, March 3 - Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend

Join us on the ice following this Friday's game to paint the names of your loved ones affected by cancer. Come back Sunday to see your memorial under a fresh layer of ice during the game! The Icemen will be sporting specialty jerseys this weekend.

