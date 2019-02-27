Appleby, IceMen Shut out Gladiators
February 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Ken Appleby stopped all 26 shots faced to guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Gladiators at the Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday night.
Both teams skated took part in a competitive, but scoreless first 20 minutes of play. However, it took just 54 seconds into the second period to break up the scoreless tie. Jacksonville's Jack Glover delivered the puck behind the to net to Kris Newbury. Newbury immediately redirected the puck between his legs to David Broll at the left wing circle. Broll then launched a wrist shot that beat Atlanta goaltender Sean Bonar to give the Icemen a 1-0 edge.
Jacksonville extended its lead with just under two seconds remaining in the middle frame on a goal by Everett Clark. Some late period hustle paid off, as Cameron Critchlow won a possession battle along the boards and handed the puck off to Clark who skated to the slot and wristed a shot low into the Atlanta net. Clark's ninth goal of the season have the Icemen at 2-0 lead at the second break.
The Icemen would go on to close out the game with some hard work, sound penalty killing and stellar goaltending from Ken Appleby who stopped all 26 shots faced in the contest. Appleby recorded his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his professional career. Atlanta's Sean Bonar takes the loss allowing two goals on 30 shots faced.
The Icemen will now play host to the South Carolina Stingrays this Friday at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday's game features a couple of great promotions:
WENDY'S 4-PACK FRY-DAYS
Every Friday, purchase a Wendy's 4-pack of tickets and receive coupons for a free Wendy's item. Get 4 tickets for an Icemen home game, plus 4 Icemen water bottles, & 4 Small Dave's Single Combos when you purchase a Wendy's Family 4-Pack on Fridays! PLUS, if the Icemen get 30 shots on net, everyone gets an exit coupon good for a free Frosty!
Friday, March 1 & Sunday, March 3 - Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend
Join us on the ice following this Friday's game to paint the names of your loved ones affected by cancer. Come back Sunday to see your memorial under a fresh layer of ice during the game! The Icemen will be sporting specialty jerseys this weekend.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2019
- Mavericks Outlast First Place Idaho, 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Olson Stays Hot as Solar Bears Defeat Everblades, 6-2 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Big Third Period Sends Orlando Past Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Fall 4-3 to Mavericks in Back-And-Forth Game - Idaho Steelheads
- Quenneville Nets OT Game Winner for Railers in 4-3 Win in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Appleby, IceMen Shut out Gladiators - Jacksonville IceMen
- Collins Puts K-Wings Past Walleye 3-2 in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Sneak Past Monarchs in Overtime, 4-3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Appleby's Shutout Leads IceMen to 2-0 Win over Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- Todd Dealt to Rapid City to Complete November Trade - Reading Royals
- Americans Honored as Purple Heart Hockey Team - Allen Americans
- Maine Mariners Host Sensory Reduced Game for Autism Awareness - Maine Mariners
- Nashville Reassigns Magwood from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Welcome Stanley Cup to Independence Wednesday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day: Four Games in Five Days Starts against Toledo on Wednesday Night - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.