Coachella Valley Firebirds and Hershey Bears Announce Calder Cup Community Challenge

The oldest and newest teams in the American Hockey League (AHL) have a lot in common, one of which is the support of their tremendous fans. Let's give back to those fans with the Calder Cup Community Challenge! Whichever team wins the Calder Cup will receive a $10,000 donation from the opposing team to the charity of their choice. Whether to supply books to the local library, give kids access to play hockey or stock area food pantries...everyone wins!

Calder Cup Finals Schedule

Game 1 - Thu., June 8 - Hershey 0 at Coachella Valley 5, CV leads series 1-0

Game 2 - Sat., June 10 - Hershey 0 at Coachella Valley 4, CV leads series 2-0

Game 3 - Tue., June 13 - Coachella Valley 4 at Hershey 5 (OT), CV leads series 2-1

Game 4 - Thu., June 15 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4pm PT

*Game 5 - Sat., June 17 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4pm PT

*Game 6 - Mon., June 19 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*Game 7 - Wed., June 21 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*if necessary

AWAY GAME WATCH PARTIES

Join your fellow Firebirds fans at Spotlight 29 Casino for the official watch party for the Calder Cup Finals. For all road games, come out to the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino. Doors open at 3pm and the game starts at 4pm PT. Admission is free and available for all ages!

Tickets are available for all remaining home games of the Calder Cup Finals. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to cheer on the home team at Acrisure Arena! Tickets are on sale now with individual tickets starting at just $29 and group tickets (10 or more people) beginning at $25. Visit CVFirebirds.com to purchase and learn more information.

