Belleville Sens Release 2022-23 Yearbook and Community Impact Report

June 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to release of the team's 2022-23 Yearbook and announce fundraising totals from the club's community initiatives last season, which are included in this season's Community Impact Report.

The 80-page yearbook includes a full breakdown of the Belleville Sens 2022-23 season, updated player profiles and statistics, and a recap of the club's community programming from last season.

The Belleville Sens 2022-23 Yearbook and Community Impact Report can be downloaded.

Over the course of the past season, the Sens were able to donate $246,996.31 back to community groups and charities in the Bay of Quinte Region and beyond, through various events and activations. Those included the CAA Chuck-A-Puck program, 50/50 draw and specialty jersey auctions for Hockey Fights Cancer and History of Hockey nights, with funds also raised through the sale of memorabilia like signed pucks and sticks in the CAA Arena Community Alley.

The team also donated more than 2,600 tickets over the course of the season to local first responders, military members, Indigenous groups and more, including the BP Buddies program (supporting The Children's Foundation, United Way Hastings & Prince Edward, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Hastings & Prince Edward, and the YMCA of Central East Ontario).

Along with the monetary donations, Belleville Sens players and staff gave their time visiting 21 schools across the Quinte Region, interacting with more than 4,000 students, and handing out thousands of team-made activity and colour books along the way, while also taking part in multiple community events and parades both through the season, and last summer.

Fundraising totals* for the season include:

CAA Chuck-A-Puck: $37,007.10 across 12 organizations

Senators Community Foundation 50/50 draw contributions: $106,865

Specialty Jersey Auction Donations: $5,000

In-game fundraising through "Sens Community Alley": $7,453.99

Donated Tickets - $58,103 (2,687 tickets)

General Community Event Support and Donations: $31,567.22

"Community Impact has been a cornerstone of the Senators mission since moving to the Bay of Quinte for our inaugural season in 2017/18," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "This season's fundraising total has once again set a new benchmark for community contributions and we've got much more planned in the coming season, as the club's community initiatives and impact continue to grow!"

More information on the team's community initiatives can be found by contacting Belleville Sens Manager, Business Operations Ben Cochrane (cochraneb@bellevillesens.com).

Belleville Senators season seat memberships, group experiences and Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season are all currently on sale, with more information available via the Belleville Sens website.

*Fundraising totals as of June.13/23

