San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Connor MacEachern

June 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Connor MacEachern to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MacEachern, 23, appeared in four games with the Barracuda at the end of last season, finishing with a plus-one rating. During his four year collegiate career at Penn State he amassed 77 points (31 goals, 46 assists), 70 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 130 games. In 2022-23, as a senior, he skated in 39 contests with the Nittany Lions, totaling 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists), 30 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating.

Before his college career, he spent a season with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms.

The five-foot-ten, 185-pounder is a native of Brooklin, Ont.

