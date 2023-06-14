Weber Joins St. Louis Blues as Assistant Coach

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans assistant coach Mike Weber has been named an assistant coach of the St. Louis Blues. Weber joins the staff of head coach Craig Berube, who guided the Blues to their first Stanley Cup in 2019.

"Thank you to the Pegula family, the Buffalo Sabres and the leadership of Kevyn Adams, Jason Karmanos and Seth Appert, all of whom gave me an opportunity to come back to the organization I love and play a small part in building future success," said Weber.

Weber spent the past three seasons (2020-21 to 2022-23) with the Amerks, helping the team to back-to-back playoff appearances, including the team's historic run to the Eastern Conference Finals this spring.

Weber, who primarily oversaw the defense, was instrumental in the development of some of the organization's top defensive prospects, most notably Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo's second-round selection in 2018, and two-time AHL All-Star Lawrence Pilut.

During the 2021-22 season, through Weber's guidance, veteran defesneman Ethan Prow made his NHL debut at the age of 29, scoring his first NHL goal on his first shot in his first shift.

Prior to joining the Amerks, Weber spent two and a half years as an assistant coach with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League. In his final season with Windsor, Weber guided the Spitfires to a third-place finish in the OHL's West Division with a 34-20-8-0 overall record and what would have been their fifth straight playoff appearance prior to the cancellation of the season due to COVID-19.

A native of Pittsburgh, Penn., Weber transitioned into coaching with Windsor midway through the 2017-18 season following an 11-year playing career as a defenseman. A second-round pick (57th overall) of the Sabres in 2006, Weber recorded 53 points (9+44) and 437 penalty minutes while playing all but 10 of his 351 NHL games for Buffalo prior to a brief stint with the Washington Capitals.

Weber also totaled 51 points (8+43) in 237 career AHL games, including 14 points (1+13) in 59 games as a rookie with the Amerks in 2007-08.

