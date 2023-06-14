2022-23 Player Rewind - Luke Philp

Center Luke Philp turned in a career season in 2022-23 by posting career highs in every scoring category. He served as one of the most consistent players down the middle for Rockford, and his work around the net was some of the best in the Central Division.

Goals: 29 (1st amongst all RFD skaters)

Assists: 24 (5th amongst all RFD skaters)

Points: 53 (3rd amongst all RFD skaters)

+/- : +17 (1st amongst all RFD skaters)

Postseason: 2 assists

Contract: Signed with the Chicago Blackhawks through the 2023-24 season

Notes

Led the team in goals and plus-minus

Scored the fourth-most goals ever by an IceHog in a single season (tied with Pascal Pelletier's 29 goals in 2008-09)

Scored the most goals by an IceHog in a single season since Jeremy Morin scored 30 in 2012-13

Set career highs in goals, assists, and points

Made his NHL debut on 1/24/23 against Tampa Bay

Scored his first NHL point with an assist in his home province against Calgary on 1/26/23

Recorded a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" in the first game of the season on 10/15/22 against Manitoba with two goals, an assist, and a fighting major

Registered a four-assist night on 12/31/22 against the Chicago Wolves

Completed his first career hat trick on 4/11/23 against the Chicago Wolves

Named Team MVP at the end-of-season team awards

