Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds Announce Calder Cup Community Challenge

WHAT: Calder Cup Community Challenge

WHEN: 2023 Calder Cup Finals

DETAILS: The oldest and newest teams in the American Hockey League (AHL) have a lot in common, one of which is the support of their tremendous fans. Let's give back to those fans with the Calder Cup Community Challenge! Whichever team wins the Calder Cup will receive a $10,000 donation from the opposing team to the charity of their choice. Whether to supply books to the local library, give kids access to play hockey or stock area food pantries...everyone wins!

ABOUT:

Hershey Bears

For more than 85 years, the Hershey Bears hockey team has been thrilling fans on the ice. Off the ice, they have long been active in the community, making a positive difference. Since 2018, the Hershey Bears Cares charitable initiative has been the platform to highlight the organization's community outreach. In a typical season, our players, coaches and team members conduct community-focused activities throughout the area. The Hershey Bears have been proud members of the AHL since the 1938-39 season, making them the longest-continuously operating member club of the league still playing in its original city. The Bears have won the Calder Cup 11 times, the most of any AHL franchise. The Bears are the AHL affiliate of the 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League, and are affiliated with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. Visit www.HersheyBears.com for information.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts (HE&R) is a world-class entertainment and hospitality company dedicated to preserving the legacy of Milton S. Hershey. Founded in 1927 by Milton S. Hershey, HE&R and its subsidiaries own and/or operate the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex, Hersheypark Arena & Stadium, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, Hershey Bears hockey team, Giant Center, The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, Hersheypark Camping Resort, The Spa At The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Country Club, and Hershey Golf Collection. For additional information about HE&R, visitwww.HersheyEntertainmentandResorts.com. HE&R is proud to help fulfill the dream of our founder, Milton S. Hershey, by providing value to Milton Hershey School in its mission of helping students lead fulfilling and productive lives - just as Mr. Hershey intended.

Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the AHL's 32nd Franchise and the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken and ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. The team is currently in its inaugural season and calls the brand-new Acrisure Arena home. Visit www.cvfirebirds.com for the latest news and information.

Acrisure Arena

America's hottest music festival destination finally has the world-class arena it deserves. Opened December 2022, the Acrisure Arena provides the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ capacity venue hosting the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and with optimal acoustics for concerts, the new arena provides top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility serves as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Acrisure Arena is a $300+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation. Learn more at AcrisureArena.com and follow Acrisure Arena on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

