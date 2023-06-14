Flames Re-Sign Forward Clark Bishop

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Clark Bishop to a two-year, two-way contract.

TERM: two-year

AAV: $775,000

Bishop skated in 64 contests with the Flames AHL affiliate, Calgary Wranglers this past season, posting a career-best 11 goals, while also notching 12 assists for 23 points. In addition, the St. John's, NL native was tied for second on the Wranglers in game-winning goals through the 2022-23 campaign with four and skated in all nine of the Wranglers playoff outings.

The former Hurricanes draft pick has played 47 NHL games throughout his career split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators, scoring eight points.

CLARK BISHOP - CENTRE

BORN: St. John's - NL DATE: Mar. 29, 1996

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CAR - 5th round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft

