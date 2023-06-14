Original Roadrunner Adin Hill Lifts Stanley Cup

June 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Former Tucson Roadrunners goaltender Adin Hill lifted the Stanley Cup Tuesday night as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights in a 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Hill stopped 32 of 35 shots faced in Tuesday's series-clinching victory, and currently holds Roadrunners franchise records in games played by a goaltender (134), wins (66) and shutouts (10). He is also one of five players to appear in each of the Roadrunners first five seasons in Southern Arizona.

Adin Hill made his Tucson Roadrunners debut on October 22, 2016, stopping 31 of 32 shots faced in a 2-1 win on the road against Bakersfield. Hill achieved a winning record with at least 15 victories in each of Tucson's first four seasons, including a career high 19 wins in 2017-18 as the Roadrunners captured their first AHL Pacific Division Championship. Hill started in net for all nine of Tucson's playoff contests in 2018, recording a .922 save percentage and a 2.12 goals against average with two shutouts.

In his run to the Stanley Cup, the 27-year-old posted an 11-4 playoff record with a .932 save percentage, a 2.17 goals against average, as well as a pair of shutouts. He led all playoff goaltenders in save percentage (minimum 5 games played) and was tied with New Jersey Devils netminder Akira Schmid with the most shutouts. He also recorded eight games with 30 or more saves.

Hill was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the Third Round (#76 Overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the same draft class as fellow original Roadrunners Christian Fischer, Conor Garland, and Kyle Capobianco. His first 49 NHL contests were as a member of the Arizona Coyotes after making his National Hockey League debut on October 17, 2017, against the Dallas Stars.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.