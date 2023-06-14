Former Penguins Players, Staff Win Stanley Cup with Vegas

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history on Tuesday night thanks in part to contributions from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins alumni.

Former Penguins training staff members Kyle Moore and Doug Davidson, along with former Penguins players Teddy Blueger, Ryan Craig and Deryk Engelland all played a part in the Golden Knights' championship run.

Moore serves as Vegas' associate head athletic trainer, while Davidson is the club's head strength & conditioning coach. Both men have been members of the Golden Knights' training staff since the club's inaugural season in 2017-18.

Davidson served as the Penguins' strength & conditioning coach for two years, 2015-16 and 2016-17. Moore spent five seasons as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's head athletic trainer, spanning 2012-2017.

Blueger started his pro career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the spring of 2016 and most recently suited up for the Penguins during the 2018-19 campaign. A second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012, the native of Rîga, Latvia was traded to Vegas at this year's NHL trade deadline. Blueger suited up in six games for the Golden Knights on their playoff journey, producing one goal and one assist for two points.

Craig stands behind the bench as an assistant coach for Vegas, a position he's held since the team's inception. Craig played two seasons for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2010-11 and 2011-12, wearing the "C" as team captain during both campaigns.

Engelland, a Las Vegas native, was a player for the Golden Knights during their inaugural season, but is currently in a front-office role serving as special advisor to the owner. The rugged defenseman played three seasons for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from 2007-2010.

