Remainder of Calder Cup Finals to Air on NHL Network

June 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that broadcasts of Games 4 through 7 of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Hershey Bears will be televised on NHL Network.

Bears play-by-play broadcaster Zack Fisch will have the call, joined by Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista of Fox 43 WPMT-TV. The games will also air on NBC Sports Washington, and will stream on AHLTV.

In addition, the games will be heard on NHL Network Radio (SiriusXM 91).

2023 Calder Cup Finals on NHL Network

Game 4 - Thu., June 15 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET

Game 5 - Sat., June 17 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 ET

*Game 6 - Mon., June 19 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET

*Game 7 - Wed., June 21 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET

*if necessary

The Western Conference champion Firebirds, top development affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken, are taking on the Eastern Conference champion Bears, top development affiliate of the Washington Capitals, in the AHL's championship series. Coachella Valley currently leads, two games to one.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.

